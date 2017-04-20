Aggie women lead WAC golf tourney with one round to go

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

– Behind the play of tournament co-leader Pun Chanachai, the New Mexico State women’s golf team moved up two spots after the second round to take sole possession of first place with a team score of 606 (+46) on Thursday at the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

The Aggies shot 17-over 297 on Thursday and enjoy a seven-stroke lead over second place UMKC in the seven-team event. Seattle is third, nine strokes behind the Aggies. The final round of the WAC Championship begins Friday at 7 a.m. MT. Live scoring for the conference tournament can be followed on Golfstat.

Four Aggies are in the top 20 individually. Chanachai, a freshman from Bangkok, is the first golfer to make par through two rounds and is tied for the lead at 6-over 146. Kristen Cline heads into the final round in a tie for eighth with scores of 77-75—152.

Vale Macias shot 72 in the second round which moved the Aggie up to a tie for 14th after carding a 154 through 36 holes. Just behind Macias is NMSU freshman and Rio Rancho’s Dominique Galloway who is in 17th place with a 74-81—155. Camille Orito completes the Aggie lineup in a tie for 32nd at 164.

