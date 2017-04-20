Men’s basketball: Lobos play musical chairs with aides

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Hsu is in. Huss is out.

The movement on new University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Paul Weir’s staff started, officially, on Thursday.

Though it had been in the works for the past week, former New Mexico State assistant Marc Hsu was introduced as a new assistant at UNM. He follows Weir from Las Cruces, where Hsu continued building a reputation as a dogged recruiter.

“Paul and I have a great relationship,” Hsu said. “Between that and what we built over the past year (at NMSU) and the fact that this is just a great job with a great fan base and a great tradition, that’s what made me want to come. It’s a great program, but one that has room for improvement. That’s what we’re going to get to work to do.”

Hsu, 36, was a volunteer operations director with the Aggies under Lou Henson for the 2004-05 season. Prior to returning to NMSU last season, he was at CSU Bakersfield from 2013-16, helping build that program into the top threat to the Aggies in the Western Athletic Conference. He also had stints at Texas Southern, Binghamton and Oregon State, among other stops.

“Marc is one of the best young recruiters in the country,” Weir said in a statement released by UNM. “I watched him build a championship team at Bakersfield and then he helped form one of the best mid-major recruiting classes in the country this past year at New Mexico State. He is a tireless worker and I have no doubt he will do some amazing things for us as a Lobo.”

As Hsu moves into the UNM basketball offices, news broke Alan Huss will be moving out. The three-year Lobos assistant, who served for a short time as interim head coach between the firing of Craig Neal and the hiring of Weir, has accepted a job at his alma mater, Creighton.

Huss, a 2002 Creighton graduate who played four years for Dana Altman, now at Oregon, will replace Steve Lutz, who took an assistant coaching job at Purdue.

“My family and I are unbelievably excited to return to home to Creighton,” Huss said in news release from Creighton. “Although I have been away for the last 15 years, I have followed coach (Greg) McDermott and the program closely throughout their ascension to the highest level of college basketball.”

Huss played high school basketball at North Kansas City (Mo.) High School, less than 200 miles from Creighton.

UNM’s coaching staff still has assistants Chris Harriman, under contract through the end of this coming season, and Terrence Rencher, under contract through the end of the month. Weir, as of Thursday, had not made a final decision on either of those positions.

AT THE BALLPARK: Weir has been invited to throw out the first pitch of Saturday night’s Albuquerque Isotopes home game vs. the Tacoma Rainiers. The official first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Weir’s first pitch will be shortly before 7.