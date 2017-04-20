‘Topes Today

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Vs. Reno

7 p.m.

Probable starters: Isotopes Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 4.80) vs. Aces RHP Keyvius Sampson (0-1, 15.19)

Radio: 610 AM

Promotion: Tote bag giveaway, Lego Play Ball Tour

Thursday: Powered by an RBI triple and two home runs in a five-run first inning, the Isotopes had 12 hits and snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over Reno. 3B Derrik Gibson had a home run and three RBIs in front of an announced crowd of 6,878 in Isotopes Park.

La Cueva High graduate and former UNM Lobo RHP Austin House closed the door on the Aces with two scoreless innings, striking out two.