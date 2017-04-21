NM has nation’s highest jobless rate for third consecutive month

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico recorded its third month of highest unemployment rate in the nation, while neighbor Colorado had the lowest rate, according to figures released by the federal government today.

New Mexico had a rate of 6.7 percent in March, a slight drop from February’s 6.8 percent. The only other state with an unemployment rate above 6 percent was Alaska, the second-highest in the nation at 6.4 percent.

Colorado, with a March unemployment rate of 2.6 percent, was among four states that had the lowest rates since 1976. The other states are Arkansas, Maine and Oregon.

The national unemployment rate last month was 4.5 percent, slightly lower than in February.