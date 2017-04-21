San Antonio officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a San Antonio police officer has fatally shot a man who charged at him with a knife as the officer intervened in a fight between the man and the man’s girlfriend.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said the man was fighting with his girlfriend when the officer was flagged down Thursday.

McManus says witnesses told police the suspect pulled a knife and the woman tried to take it away. He says the man broke free and charged at the officer, who deployed his stun gun.

McManus said that the stun gun was ineffective, so the officer “resorted to the use of his firearm.”

The officer will be placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.

McManus says, “From what we’re hearing, the officer did everything right.”