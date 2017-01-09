NM lawmakers file court challenge over Martinez’s budget vetoes

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Top New Mexico legislators have asked the state’s Supreme Court to invalidate some of Gov. Susana Martinez’s line-item vetoes on a budget bill, arguing the Republican governor overstepped her authority by striking down all funding for legislative branch agencies and higher education.

The petition, filed today, specifically claims the governor’s vetoes of $779 million in proposed funding runs afoul of the state Constitution.

“The undue encroachment by one co-equal branch of government upon another, through the imposition of improvident vetoes which attempt to eviscerate the ability of the other branch to perform its essential functions, violates the essence of the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers,” the petition states.

The court challenge is the latest twist in an ongoing dispute over the state’s budget. In addition to her line-item vetoes, Martinez struck down a $350 million package of proposed tax and fee increases that the Democratic-controlled Legislature had approved to help pay for government operations.

The governor is expected to call a special session on the budget in the coming weeks, but her administration has been unable to reach an agreement with leading Democratic lawmakers.

Martinez has insisted her vetoes were on solid legal footing as the state Constitution gives governors the authority to use line-item vetoes — or strike down some parts of appropriations bills.

“The governor absolutely has the authority,” Martinez spokesman Michael Lonergan said in a statement earlier this week. “Lawmakers need to remember that we have more than one branch of government – it’s not just the Legislature that calls the shots.”

But top-ranking lawmakers have criticized Martinez for the vetoes, and authorized the lawsuit during a recent closed-door meeting. In a statement released today, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, described the action as a necessary step. “The stroke of a governor’s pen must never undermine the Constitution that creates the system of government which serves New Mexico families,” Papen said. “Today’s action is important to check the power of the executive and protect against any overreach on behalf of those we represent.” “The governor’s political ideology is not above the law,” Papen added. It’s unclear whether the five-member Supreme Court will decide to take up the matter, but a decision will likely be made soon given the urgency of the situation. If the Supreme Court ultimately sides with the Legislature and invalidates the vetoes, lawmakers will still have to come up with additional revenue to cover spending in what was originally a $6.1 billion budget bill.