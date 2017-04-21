Forgot Password?  

Colorado House: Clemency for inmate released 90 years early

By Associated Press
Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 11:47am

DENVER — Colorado’s House has unanimously endorsed a resolution urging the governor to grant clemency to a convict who was returned to prison after being mistakenly released 90 years early and reforming his life.

Republicans and Democrats spoke for the resolution Friday, which calls Rene Lima-Marin’s continued incarceration and separation from his family “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Lima-Marin was sentenced in 2000 to 98 years in prison after being convicted of robbery, kidnapping and burglary. He and another man robbed two video stores at gunpoint.

A clerk’s mistake allowed him to be paroled in 2008. He started a family and got a regular job after his release.

Authorities realized the mistake in January 2014, and police returned him to prison to complete his sentence.

