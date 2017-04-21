Denver investment firm makes first NM purchase

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Shoppes at San Mateo has a new owner: Baceline Investments, LLC, a Denver-based privately held commercial real estate investment and management company.

The property, purchased this week, has 52,548 square feet of retail space at San Mateo and Osuna.

Baceline said in a news release that it “will capitalize on the property’s excellent location and family friendly atmosphere to keep the current tenants and add value in the future.”

Tenants include I Love Sushi Teppan Grill, Golden Gun Gaming, Schlotzsky’s and a U.S. Coast Guard recruiting office.

This is Baceline Investment’s first acquisition in New Mexico, according to Jim Dountas at CBRE, who handled the purchase. It’s the company’s fifth purchase under its “High Yield Income Program,” designed to target large retail spaces across the Midwest and Southwest, according to its website.