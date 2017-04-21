Texas man gets 18 years for shooting romantic rival in back

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

NEW BOSTON, Texas — Authorities say an Northeast Texas man who shot a romantic rival in the back then drove the victim to a hospital must serve 18 years in prison.

Barry Kendall Green of Simms was sentenced Thursday in New Boston. The 35-year-old Green earlier pleaded guilty to assault causing serious bodily injury.

Green sought probation over last September’s attack on 40-year-old Michael Brad Hooks.

Prosecutors say Green argued with a woman he dated and she threatened to resume a relationship with Hooks, prompting Green to say he’d make sure that wouldn’t happen.

Bowie County sheriff’s investigators say Green told them he grabbed a shotgun, drove to Hooks’ home, shot the victim and then took him to a hospital.

A doctor testified Hooks suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs and lost a kidney.