Australian man killed in New Mexico motorcycle crash

By Associated Press
Published: Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 3:08pm
Friday, April 21st, 2017

CONCHAS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that left a 76-year-old Australian man dead.

Police say John Scully was on State Road 104 in a remote area in the northeast part of the state on Wednesday when he lost control and crashed.

Scully was pronounced dead on scene. Police say he is from Toorak, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia.

Police have not released any additional details. An investigation is ongoing.

