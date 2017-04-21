.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

CONCHAS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that left a 76-year-old Australian man dead.

Police say John Scully was on State Road 104 in a remote area in the northeast part of the state on Wednesday when he lost control and crashed.

Scully was pronounced dead on scene. Police say he is from Toorak, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia.

Police have not released any additional details. An investigation is ongoing.