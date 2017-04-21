Women’s basketball: Trakh leaving Aggies to return to USC
Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 3:17pm
New Mexico State women's basketball head coach Mark Trakh led his team to the Western Athletic Conference title in 2016. (Andres Leighton/For the Albuquerque Journal)
New Mexico State women’s basketball coach Mark Trakh, who has guided the Aggies to the last three Western Athletic Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, is leaving to take over at Southern Cal.
Trakh, the Aggies’ coach the last six years, will be in his second stint at USC, which announced the move Friday. He was 90-64 from 2004-09.
