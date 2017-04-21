Women’s basketball: Trakh leaving Aggies to return to USC

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

New Mexico State women’s basketball coach Mark Trakh, who has guided the Aggies to the last three Western Athletic Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, is leaving to take over at Southern Cal.

Trakh, the Aggies’ coach the last six years, will be in his second stint at USC, which announced the move Friday. He was 90-64 from 2004-09.

