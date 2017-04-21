Speak Up! Readers give props to Alan Branch, Rick Wright

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALAN BRANCH, an extraordinary football player from New Mexico, set a higher standard by declining the White House invitation because he felt it was more important to be an example to his daughters. By standing up for decency, he proved he is also an extraordinary American. Thank you, Mr. Branch.

— Lobo Leprechaun

PROPS TO ALAN BRANCH for all you have done on the field you’ve really made New Mexico proud but you are even a better human being by standing up immoral Donald Trump.

— NM native Abq

I ALSO SALUTE Rick “I’m always” Wright on 40 years of journalistic excellence! Now, Rick, I want to know how much you paid Pete Herrera for those kind words. Expecting my check in the mail soon! Seriously, congratulations on 40 years at the Albuquerque Journal. I have read each and every one of your stories.

— Rudy The Attorney