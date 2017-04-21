Women’s golf: Aggies win WAC title, earn NCAA berth

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

– The New Mexico State women’s golf team won its fourth consecutive Western Athletic Conference women’s golf championship on

Pan Chanachai, freshman from Banglock, earned medalist honors with a 9-over 219 for the three-round tournament. She shot 73 on Friday and is the third consecutive Aggie to win the individual title.

The team’s three seniors – Kristen Cline, Vale Macias and Camille Orito – complete their NMSU careers winning all four WAC championships they were a part of, the first time an Aggie has done so in program history.

New Mexico State women’s golf now moves on to compete in the NCAA Regionals, -10. One of the regionals will be held at the University of New Mexico’s Championship Course.

After the tournament, the WAC announced postseason honors. Coach of the Yearwent to NMSU’s Jackie Booth and Chanachai took home both Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Chanachai, Cline and Orito were also named to the 2016-17 WAC first team, while Macias and Kennedie Montoya earned a second-team nod.

Cline finished in the top-10 as well with scores of 77-75-75—227 (+17) to finish the tournament in eighth place. Dominique Galloway posted a 74-81-79 (+24) which put the Aggie in a tie for 21st.

Macias carded an 82-72-81–235 (+25) to finish in a tie for 23rd and Orito rounded out the NMSU roster with scores of 84-80-74—238 (+28) for 26th place.

Cline and Macias led the team firing five birdies apiece and the team as a whole shot 18, good for third in the field of seven. The Aggies also tied for the tournament-lead with 150 pars. NM State played their best golf on the par-5 with a field-best stroke average of 4.97.

After three days at the WAC Championship, NM State’s score of 907 (+67) bettered UMKC in second at 912 (+72), with Seattle U completing the top-three with a total of 914 (+74).

