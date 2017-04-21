Santa Fe Opera stops in Rio Rancho Sunday

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Santa Fe Opera’s Spring Tour will make a stop in Rio Rancho on Sunday, April 23.

“This spring we will present Avastar, an original story in word and song which peers into the lives of Sara and Josh, who in the virtual world, as contestants Estrella and Supernova, have entered an on-line singing contest,” the event description reads. “Who will win the competition? And in doing so will they lose out on love?”

The performance will take place at 2 p.m. at Cleveland High School Concert Hall, 4800 Laban Road NE. It’s free.

The Spring Tour project is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.