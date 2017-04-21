Softball: Aggies take series opener at Bakersfield

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. – New Mexico State won its Western Athletic Conference softball series opener against CSU Bakersfield on 5-2.

How It Happened

Kelsey Horton got off to a hot start in the first inning as she hit her 11th home run of the season over the left field fence to put the Aggies ahead 1-0.

After a scoreless second inning, NMSU had its chance to score again in the third. Rachel Rodriguez got the inning going with a single and followed the play by stealing her 16th base of the season and63rd of her career. Fahren Glackin was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. New Mexico State failed score as Nikki Butler flied out to left fielder and Kennedy Johnson popped up to third baseman to end the inning.

The ‘Runners capitalized on a two-out walk in the third. A passed ball moved Lyndsay Klimenko to second with Chris Hipa at the plate. Hipa hit a single which was fielded by Haley Nakamura. Nakamura made the long throw to first but was not in time as the runner was called safe. Klimenko advanced home on the throw, tying the game.

In the fourth, Nakamura reached first on a bunt single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Destiny Blueford hit a long triple to score Nakamura from first. Caity Szczesny followed with a triple of her own, scoring the runner from third. Rodriguez brought home the final run of the inning with a double to center field, giving the Aggies a 4-1 lead.

After pitching a scoreless fourth inning, Kayla Green hit trouble in the circle in the fifth. The sophomore pitcher gave up a one-out double to Kaylynn Burt. Nadia Amezcua reached on a fielding error by Green to put runners on first and second. After Jo Larios grounded out to the Green, Hipa walked, loading the bases. New Mexico State escaped without giving up a run as Cavazos grounded out to the Aggies’ shortstop to end the inning.

Victoria Castro walked to start the sixth. Blueford and Rodriguez hit back to back singles, loading the bases. After Horton hit into a fielder’s choice, Blueford came home from third as Klimenko threw a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the sixth, Nicole Curry started CSU Bakersfield’s at-bat with a single up the middle. Megan Marcy followed with a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs in the inning. The Aggies made a change as Samaria Diaz and Alexis Maynez came in to relieve Green and Butler, respectively. Cyndey Curran hit a two-out single to load the bases for CSU Bakersfield. A passed ball on Amezcua’s at-bat scored the lone run of the inning. Diaz followed the sixth by pitching a scoreless seventh for the Aggies, which secured the 5-2 victory for NM State.

Green recorded her 11th win this season and Diaz earned her second save in the victory. NM State moved to 21-19 with the win while CSU Bakersfield fell to 8-29. Rodriguez stole her 63rd career stolen base to tie Abbie Sodaro for second place in the NM State record books.

The Aggies close out the series with a doubleheader on , at 2 p.m. (MT). The first game of the doubleheader will be broadcast on the WAC Digital Network.

