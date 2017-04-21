Lobo golfers in fifth after one round at Mountain West tourney

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TUCSON – Boise State and No. 36 San Diego State are tied for the team lead at 9-under par 279 after the first round of the 2017 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship being held at the Catalina Course at OMNI Tucson National in Tucson, Arizona. The Broncos carded their best-ever round at the championship by seven strokes, while the Aztecs posted their best first-round score at the tournament since 2011.

In addition to Boise State and San Diego State, two other teams concluded the first round under par, as No. 15 UNLV tallied a 7-under par 281 and Colorado State finished with a 5-under par 283. No. 45 New Mexico carded an even-par 288 to place fifth after the first 18 holes. Wyoming sits sixth at 1-over par 289, followed by Utah State (5-over par 293), Fresno State (8-over par 296), Nevada (8-over par 296), Air Force (8-over par 296) and San José State (13-over par 301).

Individually, No. 15 John Oda used a first-round best nine birdies to finish atop the 55-player leaderboard with a 6-under par 66. The 66 is a career-best for the junior at the MW Championship and the best by a Rebel golfer since Kurt Kitayama carded back-to-back rounds of 65 in 2015.

Freshman Brian Humphreys of Boise State and senior Ryan Wallen of Wyoming sit one shot back of Oda at 5-under par 67.

Making his first appearance in the Conference tournament, Humphreys tallied four birdies on the day and was one of nine players to sink an eagle. Wallen, appearing in his fourth MW Championship event, set a new career-low on the day, topping his previous best round of 68 set last year.

A quartet of players, including New Mexico senior Andrej Bevins, San Diego State senior Gunn Yang, Boise State junior Donny Hopoi and Utah State senior Tanner Jenson, are tied for fourth at 3-under par 69. Yang provided the round’s fireworks, sinking his first-career tournament hole-in-one on the 170-yard, par-3 fourth hole.

The second round of the 2017 MW Men’s Golf Championship is scheduled to tee off on at 8 a.m. MT.

Mountain West Conference: First-round results