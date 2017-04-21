Lobo softball team falls to MWC leader Utah State

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico softball took the lead in the sixth inning but fell in the bottom half of the sixth, 9-7 to Mountain West leader Utah State. The Lobos are now 19-19 on the year and 5-8 in the Mountain West.

The Lobos got off to a 2-0 lead in the first after Jasmine Casados ripped a two-run bomb. Shelbie Franc led off the game with an infield single before Casados blasted out her fourth home run on the season.

Utah State answered in the bottom half of the inning with a run, a solo shot over the left field wall by Victoria Saucedo.

The Lobos bats were silent for the next three innings, which allowed the Aggies to take advantage of their offense. The Aggies scored two in the second and two in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

Advertisement Continue reading

But the Lobos started a comeback scoring a run in the fifth. D’Andra DeFLora reached on an error with one out and moved over to third on a bunt-single by Franc. Franc tried to steal second on the next play but was caught. Franc’s attempt allowed DeFlora to score, cutting the Aggies’ lead to 5-3.

Tess McPherson kept Utah State scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, which allowed the Lobo offense to continue its momentum.

The Lobos scored four runs off five hits in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead over the Aggies. Chelsea Johnson led off with a single. Jordan Gelfan pinch ran for Johnson and later scored on an error. Doris Smith had an RBI single with one and DeFlora followed with a single up the middle for another run. The final run came across after a Casados single to right field, scoring Kasey Halleen .

Utah State matched the Lobos with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth to take a 9-7 lead and eventually the game. After the Aggies scored two runs, the Lobos made a pitching change in the sixth, going to Krissy Fortner , but the Aggies continued their momentum, scoring two more runs.

The Lobos had one last shot to put something together but Callie McGarrigle only drew a walk. She was left there.

The Lobos tallied nine hits and left eight on base. Franc and Casados each had two hits for the Lobos. Casados finished with three RBIs.

Krissy Fortner took the loss for UNM, falling to 5-3 on the year. She allowed two runs off two hits in an inning of work. McPherson, the Lobos starter, allowed seven runs off 10 hits. She tallied three strikeouts.

The Lobos will look to even the series as the two meet up at 4 p.m. MT. The game will stream live on the Mountain West Network and live stats will be available.

Box score: Utah State 9, UNM 7