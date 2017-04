MMA: New Mexicans go 3-1

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PUEBLO, Colo. — New Mexico MMA fighters went 3-1 Friday night on a Legacy Fighting Alliance card.

Albuquerque’s Nick Urso (10-2) defeated Brandon Royval (5-3) of Littleton, Colo., by split decision. Urso trains at Jackson-Wink MMA.

Santa Fe’s Jerome Rivera (7-0) defeated Zac Riley (5-4) of Pueblo by unanimous decision. Rivera trains in Albuquerque at Luttrell-Yee MMA.

Albuquerque’s Andrew Tenneson (5-1) defeated Andrew Yates (9-3) of Greeley, Colo., by first-round submission (guillotine choke). Tenneson trains at Jackson-Wink.

Santa Fe’s Joel Whitney (1-3) lost to Denver’s Jordan Titoni (2-1) by third-round submission (rear naked choke). Whitney trains at Santa Fe Brazilian Jiujitsu.