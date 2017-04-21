‘Topes Today

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Vs. Tacoma

7:05 p.m.

Radio: 610 AM

Promotion: Little League Night, postgame fireworks

Probable starters: Isotopes RHP Matt Flemer (1-1, 5.06) vs. Rainiers RHP Christian Bergman (2-0, 2.31)

Friday:

Albuquerque scattered just five hits in a 6-1 loss to Reno, dropping the home series 3-1.

The Aces got a 3-run homer from C Hank Conger in the fourth and touched up ‘Topes starter Jeff Hoffman (0-2, 5.14) for six runs (four earned) off eight hits in six innings. Hoffman had two wild pitches and 1B Jordan Patterson added a pair of errors in the game.

THIS AND THAT: New Lobos men’s basketball coach Paul Weir will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s game.