Police: Woman killed by own car in apparent accident

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Las Cruces police say a 62-year-old woman is dead after being struck and pinned under her own car in what appears to be an accident.

Police say investigators believe Jill Thompson mistakenly started the car while the automatic transmission was in reverse instead of park and that she then was struck as the car drove in reverse while she was opening gates at the end of the driveway Thursday.

According to police, investigators placed the car’s transmission in reverse and turned on the ignition, which started the car.

A relative found Thompson under the car after becoming concerned when she heard the car’s engine running.