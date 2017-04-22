Teenagers arrested in beating death of Torrance County woman

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two teenage boys have been arrested in the beating death of a 62-year-old woman during a burglary in Torrance County.

Court documents indicate the youths ages 16 and 17 were arrested in the April 6 killing of Deborah “Debbie” Michele Zeutzius of Edgewood.

Her husband found her dead in a backyard workshop after returning to their home and finding it had been ransacked and her car missing.

According to court documents, the youths face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, larceny of a firearm and other crimes.

The youths could be sentenced to life in prison if tried and convicted as adults. Online court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

The Associated Press doesn’t generally publish the names of juveniles accused of crimes.