Sports Speak Up! Reader suggests Lobos should re-recruit Cullen Neal

lost 3 of 4 Craig Neal recruits. Cullen Neal is available. Now that the Lobos have a coach who (presumably) knows that Cullen isn’t a point-guard, how about bringing Cullen back to team up with the newly recruited nation’s leading JC scorer? Bombs away from 3 point land with an Aggie coaching the Lobos. Now who wouldn’t pay to see that? Let the carnival begin.

— Packed Pit Fan

HMMM, LET’S SEE … Yvonne got $150,000, Locksley gets $750,000 to go away … Ritchie McKay got $500.000, Rocky left with $677,500, Neal has an extra million in his pocket plus a totally undeserved raise, the second worst hire … wonder why UNM hasn’t made budget in 7 of the last 9 years? What does Krebs make in a year? Cut skiing? Nope, cut Krebs — we’d be much better off in the long run.

— Steve Suiter

FROM WHAT we fans were privy to, Xavier Adams just wanted a fresh start. With Craig Neal out and Paul Weir in, what more of a fresh start could he ask for? Unless Adams opts to drop a level to Division II, he’s going to have to sit out a year. From what little I know about his situation, it seemed like his best choice was toplay out his career at UNM. I’m going to miss his high energy and can only wish him well.

— Bob, UNM Area

ALONG WITH THE ongoing racist comments by “NM native ABQ” we now have to endure your moral “expertise.” Calling Trump immoral, given the long list of your sociopathic Dem compadres, is truly laughable. Respect Alan Branch, ignore the idiots.

— Mike, Albuquerque

MO NOT AN ATTORNEY and Paul Martinez made it clear that they dislike our “tejana” Governor, but they’ve picked the wrong target for their concern over APS cutting middle-school sports. … MD got it right. APS priorities are not about the kids, but about convincing parents that someone else is to blame for APS problems, and feathering their bureaucratic nests. … Maybe APS would have kept sports funding if they had a beach volleyball program!

— Brian, Albuquerque

THE PIT, one of the great arenas in the history of NCAA Basketball, will never again host an NCAA Tournament. Yet the website golobos.com has a headline stating “WE’RE HOSTING!” (in reference to highlighting the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships). I guess that’s the NCAA and UNM’s version of a green ribbon “honorable mention” recognition? It’s a tough pill to swallow for a city where the Pit was once given an award as the 13th best venue to watch a sporting event in the world.

— JJ