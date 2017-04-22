.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Doña Ana County authorities say a 50-year-old woman on probation for aggravated DWI was arrested on suspicion of again committing that crime while crashing her car several times in her trailer park.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Diane Tarr late Friday after she returned from a fast-food run.

According to the department, neighbors reported seeing Tarr crash her vehicle into a gas line, a water line and another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Records indicated Tarr remained jailed after being booked Friday night without bond pending arraignment on charges of aggravated DWI, driving with a suspended license and probation violation.

Online court records don’t show that she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.