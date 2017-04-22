UNM women’s tennis rallied past Air Force

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

COLORADO SPRINGS — Down 3-2 and down a set in both final matches, Rachana Bhat and Cassie Chung both roared back, with Chung of the miraculous variety, to help New Mexico’s women’s tennis team a 4-3 win over Air Force and give the Lobos all sorts of momentum heading into the conference tournament.

The loss dropped Air Force to 16-9, and while UNM improved to just 7-13 on the season, the Lobos are now 4-1 in the Mountain West and have won six of their last eight, making them on of the league’s hottest teams entering the tournament, with a good chance of a potential top-5 seed, which would mean avoiding an opening round match.

Box score: UNM 4, Air Force 3