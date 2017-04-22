Football offers coming fast for sprint standout Byrd

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Jordan Byrd was so impressive on the track this weekend that it was almost easy to overlook the fact that he probably won’t even be doing this sport in college.

On that note, there has been some recent movements in the football recruitment of Byrd.

The Manzano High junior speedster said Saturday that there are now six Division I football programs that have offered him a scholarship.

Utah State and Arizona recently came aboard, joining San Diego State, New Mexico, Utah and Texas Tech.

And Byrd said TCU is expected to offer him very soon.

He took a visit last week to San Diego State. While in California, TCU called to express its interest and Arizona offered a scholarship.

Byrd, an all-purpose offensive athlete for the Monarchs, also said he has been invited to the Rivals New Speed Combine in St. Louis on May 20. Players will be timed in the 40-yard dash, plus do the shuttle run, 3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. Top performers in that combine could be invited to the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp the following day, also in St. Louis.

There are 10, Rivals 3 Stripe Camps around the country. The speed combine is for players graduating in 2018-21.

Byrd had a huge weekend at the Richard A. Harper Memorial Track meet at Albuquerque Academy. He set meet records on Friday in the 100 meters in which he already has won two Class 6A titles, and 200 meters in prelims, then won both finals on Saturday. He also anchored Manzano’s winning 4×100-meter relay team.