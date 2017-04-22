Lobos repeat 13-4 baseball win over UNLV

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Thirteen has been an entirely lucky number for the University of New Mexico baseball team this weekend.

The Lobos racked up 13 runs for a second straight day Saturday and knocked off visiting UNLV by a 13-4 count — for a second consecutive day.

“I hope it’s 13-4 again (today),” UNM coach Ray Birmingham said. “We’re breaking out of our funk a little bit and we need series sweeps. Anytime we can get 13 runs, I’ll take it.”

The Lobos (22-16-1 overall, 13-2-1 Mountain West) played long ball against the Rebels (14-27, 7-13) on Saturday. Jack Zoellner, Jared Mang and Carl Stajduhar homered as UNM made the most of its 11 hits.

Zoellner had a big day, finishing 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. He also set the tone for the game with UNM trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

With two Lobo runners on base and one out, Zoellner was hit by a pitch from UNLV starter Tevita Gerber. The plate umpire ruled Zoellner did not attempt to avoid the pitch and did not award him first base. This, after a UNLV batter jogged to first after being hit by a bouncing pitch in the top of the first.

Birmingham argued the call, but his loss was Zoellner’s gain. The senior stepped back in the box and hammered a three-run homer to right field.

“That was clutch,” Birmingham said. “I didn’t agree with the call, but I’m sure Jack would rather have the bomb anyway.”

Mang added a three-run shot in the second to make the score 6-2 and UNM steadily pulled away behind starting pitcher Johnathon Tripp (3-1), who worked seven solid innings for the win.

Box score: UNM 13, UNLV 4