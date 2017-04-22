Mountain West men’s golf: Colorado State leads, Lobos in 5th

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TUCSON – Colorado State used a second-round best score of 8-under par 280 to vault itself into the team lead with one round left to play at the 2017 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship being held at the Catalina Course at OMNI Tucson National in Tucson, Arizona. Thanks to their best championship round since 2010, the Rams own a 36-hole score of 13-under par 563. 2010 was also the last year Colorado State held the team lead going into the final round at the Conference championship.

New Mexico, at 1-under 575, is in fifth place. Lobo Andrej Bevins shot 72 on Saturday and slipped three spots to a tie for eighth, six strokes off of the lead.

A pair of teams are tied for second, two shots back of Colorado State. Boise State and UNLV, which began the day in first and second, respectively, are at 11-under par 565 heading into the final 18 holes. The Broncos recorded a round of 2-under par 286, while the Rebels shot a 4-under par 284.

San Diego State (9-under par 567) and New Mexico (1-under par 575) round out the top five in the team standings. The Aztecs opened the day in a tie for first with Boise State, but dropped to fourth after shooting an even-par 288 in the second round. The Lobos improved by one stroke on day two, finishing with a 1-under par 287.

Wyoming is in sixth place after 36 holes with a combined score of even-par 576. The Cowboys are followed by Nevada (4-over par 580), Air Force (6-over par 582), Fresno State (9-over par 585), Utah State (13-over par 589) and San José State (14-over par 590).

After starting the day in a tie for second place, Boise State freshman Brian Humphreys shot a 4-under par 68 to take over the individual lead with 18 holes remaining in the tournament. Humphreys’ 36-hole total of 9-under par 135 is one better than UNLV junior John Oda, who sits at 8-under par 136. Wyoming senior Ryan Wallen matched Oda’s second-round score of 70 and is one shot back of the 15th-ranked player in the country at 7-under par 137.

Boise State’s Donny Hopoi (5-under par 139) sits alone in fourth following a second-round score of 2-under par 70. Blake Cannon of Colorado State, Air Force’s Sunwoo Choi and Gunn Yang of San Diego State are all tied for fifth at 4-under par 140. Choi matched Humphreys, Alex Lee of Fresno State and Nevada’s Corey Eddings for the low round on at 4-under par 68.

In total, 24 players concluded ‘s round under par, which is the most since the final round of the 2014 championship.

The final round of the 2017 MW Men’s Golf Championship is scheduled to tee off on at 8 a.m. MT.

2017 Mountain West Conference men’s golf championships, through two rounds