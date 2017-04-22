(Video) Lobos coach Paul Weir throws out first pitch at Isotopes game
Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 9:48pm
New UNM Lobos men's basketball coach Paul Weir throws out the first pitch at Saturday's Albuquerque Isotopes game at Isotopes Park. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........
New University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Paul Weir threw out the first pitch Saturday night at the Albuquerque Isotopes game against the Tacoma Rainiers.
La Cueva High School graduate and former Lobo Austin House, now a relief pitcher with the ‘Topes, caught the pitch.
Here is video from the Journal’s Roberto E. Rosales.
Share