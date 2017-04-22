Former Lobo Peterson enjoying the comforts of ‘home’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

D.J. Peterson was in the visiting dugout Saturday night but he felt very much at home.

The former University of New Mexico star was playing as a pro for the first time at Isotopes Park, manning third base for the Tacoma Rainiers in the opener of a four-game series against the hometown ‘Topes.

Tacoma beat Albuquerque 5-3 and Peterson went 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI.

Before he took the field for batting practice, Peterson spent several hours Saturday doing his best Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce bit. He showed Rainiers teammates around nearby Santa Ana Star Field and threw out the ceremonial first pitch for UNM’s 13-4 victory over UNLV.

Advertisement Continue reading

He later showed them one of his favorite college haunts, the Frontier Restaurant. Peterson said there’s more tour-guide duty to come.

“Albuquerque’s home to me,” he said, “and I miss the food. Green chile, man. I’ll be taking these guys to dinner while we’re here.”

Comfort food is not the only thing Peterson has anticipated about this trip. Isotopes Park holds more than a few pleasant memories for the former Lobo All-American. It was UNM’s home field for 2½ of Peterson’s three seasons in cherry and silver.

Peterson put up ridiculous numbers as a Lobo, particularly as a sophomore and junior, when he hit .419 and .408, respectively, mashed 35 combined homers and drove in 150 runs. He was drafted 12th overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2013 draft, the highest draft position for a Lobo in program history.

“I come back to Albuquerque in the offseason to hit,” Peterson said. “I always feel good here. This is my first time back at Isotopes Park, though, and it was even better to me than (Santa Ana Star Field).”

Peterson may experience another flashback in the series if he bats against Isotopes reliever Austin House. The former UNM teammates used to square off regularly during fall practices, and they’ve faced each other in minor league games several times.

Who came out on top? Depends upon whom you ask.

“D.J. probably had 40 or 50 at-bats against me back in fall ball,” House said. “He says he hit a few (home runs) off me, but I don’t remember that. I just know I got him out a lot. I faced him in High-A ball, too, and struck him out a couple of times.”

Advertisement Continue reading

Peterson isn’t buying House’s version of history.

“I’m calling him a liar on that,” Peterson said with a grin. “He struck me out a few times, but I got my share off him, no doubt.”

Lobos coach Ray Birmingham was not surprised by the dueling bouts of selective memory.

“That’s what you get with a hitter and a pitcher,” Birmingham said. “Hitters don’t remember the strikeouts and pitchers black out the hits they give up. I remember it being pretty even between those two. They’re both competitors.”

Peterson and House faced off once during last week’s Isotopes-Rainiers series in Tacoma. Peterson walked — the only base on balls House has allowed this season.

“I’d call it a win-win,” Peterson said. “I didn’t strike out, didn’t score on him. Nobody hurt.”

House and Peterson remain close friends and text each other often. Peterson said it remains a dream to bat against House in a major league game.

It may not be that farfetched.

House is off to a sizzling start this season. He hadn’t allowed a run in 8⅓ innings of work going into Saturday night’s game.

Peterson’s numbers have been more modest, but the contact and consistency he’s been looking for have been there. He’s hitting .213 with three homers and six RBIs in 47 at-bats but has struck out just 10 times.

“I’ve hit a ton of balls right at people,” Peterson said, “but I’m right there knocking at the door. The Mariners just want to see me more consistent, cutting down the strikeouts, that’s kind of the last step.”

Birmingham attended Saturday night’s Isotopes-Rainiers game and believes he’ll be watching the two former Lobos at the next level sometime soon.

“I think they’re both primed to get to the big leagues,” Birmingham said. “They just need to go after everyone else like they go after each other. That always seems to bring out their best.”