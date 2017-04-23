Motel explosion in Loveland leaves 5 injured, heavy damage

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LOVELAND, Colo. — An explosion and fire in a Loveland motel has left at least 5 people hurt, including a firefighter, and heavy structural damage.

The Reporter-Herald (http://bit.ly/2pS0HAA ) reports that Battalion Division Chief Greg Ward said fire crews were already at the front of Rosebud Motel on an unrelated medical call Saturday night when the explosion occurred on the opposite side of the structure. Firefighters say additional units got to the scene quickly and brought the blaze under control.

Fire officials said two of the injured were awake and alert when transported to a hospital. Two others were treated at the scene and a firefighter who suffered minor injuries when debris fell onto his head also received first aid.

The cause of the explosion was undetermined.

___

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/