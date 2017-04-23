Searchers recover body of man who fell out of a canoe

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DENVER — Searchers have recovered the body of a 66-year-old Colorado man who drowned after falling out of a canoe on Wellington Lake southwest of Denver.

Jefferson County officials say Henry Wendel and his wife fell into the water on March 22. They had life vests with them, but were not wearing them.

Two employees at the private lake rescued Wendel’s wife after she had spent about 30 minutes in the water. Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Techmeyer says she was treated for severe hypothermia.

Wendel’s body was recovered on Friday. He is from Bailey.