Arts collective to expand, buys Santa Fe Caterpillar plant

SANTA FE, N.M. — A former plant owned by a mining and construction equipment company in Santa Fe will become the new site of Meow Wolf’s creative exhibits as the arts production business expands nationally.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported (http://bit.ly/2pSIEY8) Thursday that Meow Wolf purchased the former Caterpillar facility where workers assembled engine components up until the plant’s closure last year. The space will now become a fabrication, welding, wood shop, art, design and manufacturing facility.

Meow Wolf co-founder Vince Kadlubek says the 52,000-square-foot building will allow the arts collective to grow and build its brand outside New Mexico.

The first project will be a mobile traveling exhibit, followed by a second permanent display in Denver or Austin.

Kadlubek says Meow Wolf plans to invest $750,000 on machinery and have about 70 workers in the manufacturing facility.

