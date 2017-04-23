Victims of Firestone house explosion identified

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Officials in northern Colorado say 42-year-old brothers-in-law were killed in a house explosion in Firestone.

The Weld County coroner’s office says Monday’s explosion and fire killed Mark Martinez and Joseph William Irwin III. Martinez was married to Irwin’s sister, Erin, who was badly burned.

The bodies of Martinez and Irwin were recovered on Tuesday.

Friends told the Times-Call (bit.ly/2pT0OJa) that Irwin went to Martinez’s house Monday to help with a water heater in the basement.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation. Autopsy results were expected within four to six weeks.

