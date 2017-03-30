.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Late Saturday night Albuquerque police officers arrested the teen accused of threatening employees with a machete and punching an employee at Albertson’s earlier this week, according to a spokesman for the department.

Keisean Anderson, 15, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officer Simon Drobik said.

Anderson allegedly held the machete in a threatening manner when asked to leave the Albertson’s on Eubank and Candelaria NE on April 17, according to the arrest warrant. He then proceeded to punch an employee in the face knocking some of the employee’s teeth loose.

This is the incident that officer Johnathan McDonnell was responding to when he hit a car carrying two children and their mother. The crash killed 6-year-old Joel Suina, and critically injured his sister Ariana, 9, and mother Antoinette.

Anderson is also being charged with auto burglary, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit auto burglary after Anderson and two other juveniles allegedly tried to break into an Albuquerque Police Department car on March 21, Drobik said.