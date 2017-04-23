.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a toddler drowned Sunday evening in a southwest Albuquerque backyard.

Albuquerque police officer Simon Drobik said the child fell into a backyard pool or water feature. Rescue personnel called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. were unable to revive the child.

“It’s just a complete tragedy,” Drobik said, adding that there is no indication that the death was suspicious.

Drobik said the child drowned during a family gathering at a home in the 10000 block of Cristalino Road, near 98th and Gibson. Family members said the child was one year old.

The department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the death, which Drobik said is protocol and does not indicate that the death is suspicious.