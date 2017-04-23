Sports Speak Up! Krebs, Cullen

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FORMER UNM Associate Athletic Director’s (Linda Estes) OP-ED submission in (Sunday’s) Journal criticizing Paul Krebs’ management of UNM athletics is very telling. If anyone would have an objective insight as to how he is running the department, it would be her. From the get go, I have tended to give him the benefit of the doubt thinking that his good hires have more than offset his horrible choices. But it is hard to give him a free pass with his fiscal (mis)management, as UNM athletics continues in its free-fall downward spiral.

— Bob, UNM Area

ENOUGH ALREADY — Since when does the “Cullen Neal Saga” rate front page news over say Lobo Baseball. They’re only the defending Conference Champs, leading the conference again this year and just won two big games against UNLV by a wide margin. Who cares what’s happened to a player no longer associated with UNM. Certainly not front page news.

— Mark in Albq