40 students head to education event

More than 40 New Mexico high school students have qualified for a national education as a career conference this summer in Phoenix, among them 13 who earned first-place medals during the recent Educators Rising New Mexico state conference in Las Cruces.

About 150 students and educators participated in the second state conference hosted by New Mexico State University and the College of Education since the formation of Educators Rising New Mexico in 2015. The group encourages high school students to consider careers in education.

The national conference will take place June 23-26 in Phoenix. Educators Rising New Mexico will pay the registration fee for the 13 students who received first-place medals.

To support a student who would like to attend the conference in Phoenix, contact Karen Trujillo, Educators Rising state director and assistant professor in NMSU’s College of Education, at ktrujill@nmsu.edu.

“We are happy to see Educators Rising grow every year,” said Trujillo. “There is a need for great teachers and we need to support these students as much as we can. This conference allows students and teachers to network, get great ideas and qualify for nationals. Last year, we had 22 people from New Mexico go to Boston. I would like to have at least 50 attend the conference in Phoenix.”

Congratulations!

This year’s competition categories and the first-place winners were:

Children’s Literature K-3 A: Lizbeth Gonzalez and Betty Gonzalez, Carlsbad High School.

Children’s Literature K-3 B: Victoria Dimas, V. Sue Cleveland High School.

Children’s Literature Pre-K: Tabor Holcomb and Jerekah Madron, Carlsbad.

Creative Lecture: Patrick McLellan, Rio Rancho High School.

Edrising Moment: Savannah Fisher, Eldorado.

Exploring Education Careers: Giovanna Ruiz, Mayfield.

Impromptu Speaking: John Leppala, Eldorado.

Impromptu Teaching: Amy Lucero, Manzano.

Job Interview: Edson Lobato, V. Sue Cleveland.

Lesson Planning: Ashley DeLeon, Chaparral.

Public Speaking: Abby Hobbs, Eldorado.