Silver City man convicted on weapons, trafficking charges

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal jury sitting in Las Cruces convicted Trevor Lee Thayer, 46, of Silver City of violating the federal firearms and narcotics trafficking laws — including manufacturing silencers — after a five-day trial.

The jury’s Friday verdict was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney James D. Tierney, Special Agent in Charge Will R. Glaspy of the DEA’s El Paso Division, and Special Agent in Charge Thomas G. Atteberry of the Phoenix Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Thayer was charged with illegally possessing a short-barreled rifle and a silencer, manufacturing a silencer, manufacturing marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The jury’s guilty verdict was based on evidence establishing that in Aug. 2012, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Thayer’s residence and seized eight firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two silencers, a silencer manufacturing toolkit, marijuana plants and marijuana plant manufacturing materials.

At sentencing, Thayer faces a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of the two firearms charges and five years in prison on the marijuana offense.