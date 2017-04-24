Colorado authorities search for 2 missing campers

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police are searching for two people in Mesa County after they went camping this weekend and didn’t return home.

Authorities say 34-year-old Terry Jackson and his fiance’s 8-year-old son, Kayden Cook, left Friday afternoon to go camping and fishing near the Colorado National Monument or Glade Park area.

They were supposed to be back on Sunday.

Authorities say they left in a white 2011 Ford Ranger without a topper.

Jackson is described as a white man, who is about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 155 pounds. He has grey and brown hair and blue eyes.

Kayden is a white male, who is about 4 feet tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.