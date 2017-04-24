Firefighters battling wildfire southeast of Green Valley

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Approximately 150 firefighters are battling a grass and brush wildfire that forced the evacuation of several homes in southern Arizona, including one belonging to a local fire chief.

The fire started midday Sunday in outskirts of the Santa Rita Mountains about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Green Valley amid dry and windy conditions.

No damage to structures has been reported but 12 people were evacuated from homes.

Green Valley Fire District Chief Chuck Wunder told KGUN-TV (https://goo.gl/dMr70s ) his family was terrified as the fire jumped a road as they left the family’s property.

Officials say the fire grew to 3.1 square miles (8 sq. kilometers) by late Sunday night with 5 percent of its perimeter contained.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.