North Texas teen fatally shot in parking lot, twin injured

BURLESON, Texas — Authorities say a 17-year-old was fatally shot and his twin brother was wounded after they went to a North Texas school parking lot to have a fight with someone.

City of Burleson spokeswoman DeAnna Phillips said Monday that an 18-year-old turned himself in after the shooting. He’s awaiting arraignment after being arrested on a murder charge.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office says Cameron Lewis was pronounced dead Sunday morning after being taken to a hospital. He’d been shot in the head. Police say his twin was shot in the foot and his injury wasn’t life-threatening.

Police say the gunman stopped on a street near the parking lot late Saturday night and fired several shots. Cameron Lewis was in a vehicle when he was shot. His brother was standing outside.