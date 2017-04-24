Police: Man kicked out of Phoenix strip club shoots bouncer

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a man who shot a bouncer at a Phoenix strip club after he was asked to leave the establishment.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the early Monday shooting with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Police say the suspect was kicked out of the club before he retrieved a gun from his vehicle and started shooting at the building.

The bouncer was shot in the calf.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle and police have not yet located the man.