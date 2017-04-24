69-year-old accused of ramming truck in road rage incident

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Dona Ana County authorities say a 69-year-old Las Cruces-area man has been arrested in a road rage incident in which another driver’s truck was rammed.

The Sheriff’s Department says Robert Quigley was arrested Friday after deputies responded to calls from Quigley and the other driver.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Quigley said he was struck in the face and a man and his passenger said they’d been involved in a hit-and-run in which they were run off the road by a driver who then drove by them again and struck a side door of their truck.

Quigley remained jailed Monday on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated battery and other crimes. It could not be immediately determined whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.