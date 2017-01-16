NM Supreme Court to hear arguments in budget veto dispute

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — It appears the New Mexico Supreme Court will consider a lawsuit filed by top legislators against Gov. Susana Martinez that hinges on the governor’s use of line-item vetoes in a state budget bill.

The state’s highest court today scheduled oral arguments in the case for May 15, and ordered the Martinez administration to file a response by next week.

In the initial court challenge filed last week, top lawmakers asked the five-member Supreme Court to invalidate some of Martinez’s vetoes on the budget bill, arguing the Republican governor overstepped her authority by axing all proposed funding — roughly $779 million — for legislative branch agencies and public colleges and universities.

Specifically, the Legislature claims the governor violated the state Constitution’s separation of powers clause by vetoing all funding for higher education and the legislative branch.

However, Martinez has insisted her vetoes were on solid legal footing because the Constitution gives governors the authority to use line-item vetoes — which strike down certain parts of appropriations bills.

The governor and the Democratic-controlled Legislature have been at odds for most of this year over the budget. In addition to her line-item vetoes, Martinez struck down a $350 million package of tax and fee increases intended to help pay for government operations in the coming budget year, which starts July 1.

Martinez is expected to call a special session on the budget in the coming weeks, but her administration and leading Democratic lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement, and the Legislature’s lawsuit could complicate matters.