Border wall, health care jeopardize bill days from shutdown

By Associated Press
Published: Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 1:40pm
Updated: Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 1:40pm
President Donald Trump, sitting next to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaks during a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council and their spouses, Monday, April 24, 2017, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Partisan disputes over health care and President Donald Trump’s border wall are throwing must-pass spending legislation into jeopardy days ahead of a government shutdown deadline.

The border wall money is fiercely opposed by Democrats, whose votes are needed to pass the legislation. They are equally incensed over Trump’s threat to deprive former President Barack Obama’s health care law of key funds to help poor people.

Those were the most pressing unresolved issues confronting lawmakers as they returned Monday from a two-week spring recess to face a critical deadline days away. Congress must pass a $1 trillion catch-all spending bill to pay for all agencies of government by midnight Friday or trigger a partial shutdown the next day, which happens to coincide with the 100th day of Trump’s presidency.

