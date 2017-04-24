Ruidoso Downs in the process of being sold

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RUIDOSO DOWNS — Ruidoso Downs, the iconic mountain racetrack that has been home to many of the world’s best quarterhorses, is being sold.

R.D. Hubbard has signed a letter of intent to sell the track and the Ruidoso Horse Sale Company to a group of five businessmen, four from Texas, with ties to the racing and breeding industry.

Stan Sigman, Gary McKinney, Narciso (Chicho) Flores and Johnny Trotter of Texas and John Andreini of California make up the prospective owners group.

Hubbard, 81, bought the track in 1988 with Dr. Ed Allred. Hubbard later purchased Allred’s interest.

“I’m not about to quit racing,” Hubbard said in a news release. “I still need to win the All American Futurity. We’re still breeding mares and still making babies” said Hubbard. “I’ll be at the sales this year buying horses.”

The All American Futurity, the world’s richest quarter horse event, went from a $2 million purse in 1989 to $3 million last year.

Ruidoso Downs’ 2017 meet opens May 26.

“We are about to start our due diligence, and in due time we will start the process of gaining regulatory approval,” Sigman said in the release. “It is our goal to close the deal in the fourth quarter of 2017.”

Ruidoso Downs president and general manager Shaun Hubbard said the prospective owners “know Ruidoso Downs and they are committed to keeping it as the best place in the nation for quarter horse racing.”

Under Hubbard’s ownership, the Ruidoso Horse Sales Company has become the nation’s number-one seller — in dollar volume and average price — of racing-bred American quarter horse yearlings.

Hubbard’s Crystal Springs Farm is just a short drive from Ruidoso Downs.

“Nothing will change at Crystal Springs, except maybe putting an All American Futurity winner in one of the paddocks,” Hubbard said.