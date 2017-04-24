Calling all growing businesses

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Learn about state incentive programs that can help your Albuquerque-area business grow at an information session from 8 a.m. to noon May 4 that will be sponsored by Albuquerque Economic Development.

Among the topics will be eligibility for state programs like the Job Training Incentive Program and the Local Economic Development Act, and tax credits for high-wage jobs, technology jobs and manufacturing investment.

The “Connect to Success: Your Link to Valuable Business Resources” workshop will be held at the CNM Workforce Training Center, 5600 Eagle Rock NE. Breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m., is covered in the $12 fee.