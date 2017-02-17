New report: NM taking in more revenue for FY17 than projected

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A new revenue tracking report shows New Mexico is on pace to take in $55 million more in revenue than last projected for the budget year that ends in June, some rare good news for a state that’s faced two consecutive years of spending cuts.

The Legislative Finance Committee report said the better-than-expected revenue collections were due primarily to an increase in gross receipts tax revenue and an uptick in oil and natural gas production and prices.

Union leaders say the improved revenue outlook shows there’s no need for Gov. Susana Martinez to implement unpaid state employee furloughs between now and July.

The Martinez administration has been considering ordering most rank-and-file workers to take at least five unpaid furlough days over the next two-plus months as a cost-saving move.

“Furloughs were not necessary a few weeks ago, and (the improved revenue outlook) makes furloughs even less defensible now,” said Carter Bundy, the political and legislative director for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union in New Mexico.

Martinez last week directed Cabinet secretaries in her administration to come up with employee furlough plans.

The governor has already implemented a hiring freeze on all nonessential job positions, and her administration is also weighing canceling contracts as a cost-saving move.

Lawmakers have already made several adjustments to this year’s budget due to sagging revenue levels and largely depleted cash reserves.

A solvency package enacted in January left the state with about $90 million in projected reserves, but some economists have cautioned that might not be enough to ensure the state is able to pay its bills for the next two-plus months.