APS employee arrested for sex with 17-year-old student

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An educational assistant at Rio Grande High School was arrested Monday for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a 17-year-old male student, according to a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Felicia Romero said on Monday detectives were informed of the relationship between 36-year-old Luis Chavez and the student, who used to attend Rio Grande.

“Detectives made contact with the victim, who is a current APS student,” said Romero. “The victim disclosed information regarding criminal sexual penetration of a minor by an Albuquerque Public Schools employee.”

Chavez was arrested and charged with criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual contact of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Advertisement Continue reading

Detectives are looking for any other possible victims and are asking anyone with information about Chavez to come forward.

Monica Armenta, an APS spokeswoman, said Chavez had been employed at Rio Grande since January 2013. Educational assistants are hired to assist teachers and work in classrooms, she said.

She said now APS is moving toward firing him.

“In this situation, the district is moving toward immediate termination,” Armenta said.