Manzano names Romero boys basketball coach

In a way, this new job for Dominick Romero was sort of inevitable.

He’s been working his way from south to north most of his coaching career — and on Monday, he landed his latest position, taking over the Manzano High School boys basketball program.

“I’m excited,” said Romero, 47. “It’s a great opportunity to walk into Manzano with all those talented underclassmen coming in.”

Manzano marks Romero’s fifth head coaching stop in boys basketball.

His journey as a boys head coach began at Cobre, then later continued at Hot Springs and Socorro.

He was Valencia High’s first head coach, from 2008-12. And he also once was the head women’s coach at Western New Mexico.

Now he moves into Albuquerque at the highest prep level.

“It’s a young and talented group I’m inheriting,” said Romero. “We’re gonna try to get the tempo going a little faster, both defensively and offensively, but it’ll be a slow process as far as getting our system in.”

Romero has been an assistant on Danny Brown’s staff at Highland the past two seasons, and was on Frank Castillo’s staff at La Cueva the year before that.

He is one of many metro-area coaching disciples of Mike Brown, and Romero had his first assistant coaching job at Albuquerque Academy for two seasons in the mid-1990s.

Romero is a 1988 Belen High graduate. He believes he can get Manzano — which was a 6A-worst 2-23 last season — to start winning again.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll be competitive and successful right away,” he said.